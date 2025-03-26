Telangana HC takes up PIL on tunnel work

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has taken up a PIL on the grievances of residents of Khairatabad and Tolichowki, who were upset with the construction of a tunnel drainage project through the roads in their areas.

The residents wrote a letter to the High Court that the ongoing tunnel drainage project work from Mothi Darwaza to Tolichowki had been taken up without assessing its effect nor taking a report from experts. They feared that the works may jeopardise the structural integrity of their houses. They said they felt their houses vibrate due to drilling and excavation work,

The residents sought a stay on the works and directions for an independent technical evaluation of the project's impact.

The High Court took up the matter as a PIL and issued notices to the principal secretary, MA&UD department, the GHMC commissioner, HMWS&SB managing director and Rangareddy collector.