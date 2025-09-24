Telangana HC Suspends Group-1 Exam Verdict

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday suspended the earlier verdict by a single-judge bench and adjourned hearing of appeals by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on the Group-1 main examination to October 15.

Any further proceedings by TGPSC is subject to final outcome of the appeals.

On September 9, the Single Judge set aside the final marks list of the Group-1 examinations and directed the TGPSC either to manually re-evaluate the answer scripts or to conduct the examinations afresh.

Challenging the order, the TGPSC filed an appeal last week. In addition, several selected candidates, aggrieved by the Single Judge’s ruling, also filed separate appeals.