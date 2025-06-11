Telangana HC Suspends Sentences, Grants Bail to Gali Janardhan, 3 Others In Mining Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted bail and suspended the sentences of four convicts in the Obulapuram illegal mining case. Gali Janardhan Reddy, his personal assistant Mefaz Ali Khan, BV Srinivas Reddy, and VD Rajagopal were granted bail after the court suspended the seven-year prison terms imposed by the Nampally CBI Court.

As part of the bail conditions, the High Court directed that the accused must not leave the country and must each provide a personal surety of ₹10 lakh.

The Nampally CBI Court had pronounced its verdict on May 6 in the high-profile case that has been under investigation for 15 years. The four accused were sentenced to seven years in jail and fined ₹20,000 each. Additionally, VD Rajagopal, a former government official, received an extra four-year sentence and a fine of ₹2,000.