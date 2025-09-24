Telangana HC Suspends Govt Order on OG Ticket Hike

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued an interim suspension on the State Government's Order to allow special benefit shows and hike in ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'.



Earlier, the Telangana government allowed special shows and a hike in ticket prices for the much anticipated action-thriller.

Acting on the request made by producer DVV Danayya for the hike, the government issued an order on September 19 aimed at helping producers recover their massive production costs.

As per the GO, a special 9 PM show will be permitted on September 24, with tickets priced at Rs 800 (inclusive of GST).

Moreover, the order also allowed a hike in ticket prices for a temporary period from September 25 to October 4, 2025. As per the order the prices in single-screen theatres would be Rs 277 per ticket (standard RS 177), while in multiplexes it allowed Rs 445 per ticket (standard Rs 295).

However, as the high court halted the GO, the tickets would now be sold at standard prices.