Telangana HC Suspends CAT Order Allotting IAS Officer Ronald Rose To Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued an interim suspension on the order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad, which had directed the allocation of IAS officer D. Ronald Rose to the Telangana cadre.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin issued the interim suspension while hearing a writ petition filed by the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The CAT, through its order dated April 9, 2025, had directed the Telangana government to take the officer on its rolls, though he was originally allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre after the bifurcation of the erstwhile combined state on 2 June 2014.

Challenging the Tribunal’s order, the DoPT asserted that the allocation of IAS and IPS officers between the States falls exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Central government.

Representing the DoPT, Additional Solicitor General B. Narasimha Sharma cited the earlier judgment of the High Court directing former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to report to Andhra Pradesh in accordance with his original allocation, despite a contrary order from the CAT and argued that the same principle applies to Ronald Rose.

It was also submitted that the officer’s request for swapping of cadre had been rejected since the officers with whom he sought the exchange were also allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

The Bench directed the parties to furnish the Pratyush Sinha Committee report pertaining to cadre allocation after the State’s bifurcation.

Further, the Court directed Ronald Rose and the Telangana Government to file their counter affidavits. The matter has been adjourned for six weeks.