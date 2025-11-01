Telangana HC Summons HYDRAA Chief In Bathukammakunta Contempt Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has summoned HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath to appear on November 27 in a contempt case alleging violation of its earlier orders in regard to Bathukammakunta at Bagh Amberpet here.

The High Court in its order dated June 12 directed continuation of a previous interim order permitting HYDRAA to undertake pre-monsoon works at the lake, after noting the submissions made by the agency that it would not encroach on the property over which a dispute is pending in the court. On May 7, a coordinate bench had ordered status quo over the suit schedule property, which was later modified on May 28 to allow limited flood-prevention activities.

But, with the extensive alterations to the lake, the contempt case was filed before the High Court by BRS leader A. Sudhakar Reddy who is claiming the land. He furnished the inauguration plaque of Bathukammakunta, which depicts the developer HYDRAA with private contractors Vimos Technocrats Pvt. Ltd. and NPR Infratech as being engaged in the project.

The division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao viewed that it is clear case of contempt and deemed it appropriate to summon the HYDRAA commissioner.