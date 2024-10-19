Telangana HC Summons HMDA Chief in Contempt Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday summoned HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed to appear before the court on November 15 in a contempt case filed against him for wilful disobedience towards court orders.

One Akshaya Developer from Bowrampet village in Dundigal-Gandimaisamma mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district filed a contempt case alleging that despite court orders, the authorities had not given building permission to their land. According to the petitioner the concerned authorities had accorded permission to Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Avadhoota Datta Peetha Trust for construction, which are appurtenant lands to them. The trust has the same common approach road and both are on equal footing across parameters but the authorities had granted permission only to the trust, while their plea for construction, the petitioner said.

After the petitioner approached the High Court, the court directed HMDA to reconsider their building permission application. But, the authorities kept the issue pending for over two months, the petitioner said.