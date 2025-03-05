Telangana HC Summons 'babus' for Non-Compliance of Order

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of the unaccountability of government officers who failed to compensate poor farmers for more than 14 years, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday summoned Rahul Bojja, principal secretary of irrigation department, K. Ramakrishna Rao, secretary of finance and planning department, Adarsh Surabhi, district collector of Wanaparthy and D.Subramanyam, land acquisition officer at Wanaparthy to appear before it on March 8.





Despite court directions to pay compensation to the farmers whose land was acquired in 2009 and award passed in 2010 for the Priyadarshini Jurala project left main canal, the officials did not comply with the orders.Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy issued Form-1 notices to the said officers directing them to appear on March 28. They will continue to attend the HC on all days thereafter to which date the case against them stands adjourned anduntil final orders are passed on the charge against them.The court gave a chance to them to appear before it and explain why they cannot be punished for not complying with the court orders.