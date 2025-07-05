Telangana HC Suggests GHMC Erect ‘Illegal Property’ Identifier

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court observed that it had lost all hope that GHMC and municipal authorities would act against illegal structures and unauthorised constructions. The court observed that the citizens were losing trust that the civic body would take action on the complaints made by them, and were approaching the courts as their last recourse.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy observed that it was very awkward for the High Court to ask the commissioners, deputy commissioners and even standing counsels to perform their duties, and to listen to their unrelated explanations of failure or negligence.

The court suggested that civic authorities erect hoardings or boards in front of illegal structures, indicating that the building was not authorised or in violation the rules. Only then would the violators feel shame and some change would come.

“Because the violators are not afraid of the police or the civic body or courts, they are going ahead with illegal structures without any hesitation,” said Justice Vijaysen Reddy.

The judge expressed displeasure over the inaction of the civic bodies on unauthorised constructions and not seizing or demolishing unauthorised constructions after receiving complaints. The judge was dealing with a petition complaining that despite the speaking orders having been passed for demolition of an illegal structure at Maharajgunj, the authorities were not taking action.