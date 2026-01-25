Telangana HC Stays Suryapet Poll Process Over Flawed Voters’ List

Nalgonda: The Telangana High Court has issued an interim order restraining election authorities from issuing the notification for municipal elections to the Suryapet municipality based on the disputed voters’ list.

The order was passed while hearing a petition filed by Dindigalla Shiva Prasad, a voter from the seventh ward, who alleged serious irregularities in the preparation of the electoral rolls.

The High Court directed the State Election Commission and Suryapet municipal authorities to immediately undertake a proper and authenticated verification and revision of the voters’ list. It ordered the deletion of duplicate entries and names of deceased persons, and the correction of entries relating to voters and ward-wise reservation status.

The court also instructed Suryapet District Collector Tejas Nandan Lal to consider the petitioner’s representation regarding discrepancies in caste-based and ward-wise reservation allotment. The Collector was asked to give the petitioner an opportunity of hearing and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law within seven days.

In his petition, Shiva Prasad alleged that the number of voters in 18 wards exceeded the actual population, pointing to serious flaws in the electoral rolls.

The High Court posted the matter for further hearing on January 20.