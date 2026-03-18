Telangana HC Stays Single Judge Order On Differently-Abled Quota In DSC-2017 Teacher Recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the orders passed by a single judge concerning the quota for differently abled persons in the DSC-2017 teacher recruitment process.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing batch of appeals filed by the Telangana Public Service Commission challenging the directions issued by the single judge on the DSC notification to fill 5,415 teacher posts..

Controversy arose over changes in the allocation of vacancies earmarked for candidates during the recruitment process for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts. Petitioners led by Srinivas Goud from Medak district contended that the procedure adopted for interchanging vacancies was illegal and contrary to the recommendations of the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Upon consideration of the petitions, the single judge had held that the TGPSC had acted in violation of Section 34(2) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and relevant government orders. The court found that the roster system had been improperly implemented, leading to incorrect filling of backlog vacancies. Consequently, directions were issued to revise the vacancy list and re-evaluate candidates based on eligibility and merit.

Challenging the single judge's orders, appeals were filed by TGSPSC and those were heard by the division bench and stayed the operation of the single judge’s directions.

Telangana HC Stays NGT Order Halting Umamaheshwara Lift Irrigation Project Works





The Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of an order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Chennai Bench, which had restrained all works relating to the Umamaheshwara project, known as the Achampeta lift irrigation scheme, in Nagarkurnool district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a petition filed by the state government that challenged the NGT’s directions. The tribunal had ordered that no work should be carried out on the project until all statutory and environmental clearances were obtained.

The NGT’s order was passed on a petition filed by Ananth Seetharam Reddy, who alleged that the project, intended to irrigate about 57,200 acres in Stage 1 and cumulatively around 71,600 acres, was being executed without requisite permissions. It was also pointed out that the project site lay in close proximity to the Amrabad tiger reserve, with forest land located approximately 100 to 300 metres away.

The tribunal had taken note of information obtained under the Right to Information Act indicating that necessary permissions were still at a preliminary stage and had consequently directed that work should not proceed, until the approvals of environmental clearances based on the detailed project report were obtained.

Advocate-General A. Sudershan Reddy submitted before the High Court that the NGT had issued the order without serving notice on the state or affording it an opportunity to present its case. He contended that such unilateral directions were unsustainable in law and contrary to the principles of natural justice. The A-G argued that the High Court had the jurisdiction to examine the validity of the Tribunal’s order.

After hearing the submissions, the bench granted an interim stay of the NGT’s order. It also issued notices to the respondents, including private parties, the Central government and the project executing agency, BIPL KEPPL JL JV, and posted the matter for further hearing.