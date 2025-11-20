Telangana HC Stays Land Acquisition Notices On Widening Banjara Hills Road No. 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a two-week interim stay on land acquisition notices served to 21 property owners residing along Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills. The notices, issued on September 18 and October 1, 2025, stated that the GHMC had taken up road development to create a proposed 100-feet master plan road from Virinchi Hospital to Agrasen Junction via Road No. 12, and a proposed 120-feet road from Agrasen Junction to the Jubilee Hills Checkpost via KBR Park.

The owners approached the High Court contending that the notices were issued under Section 15(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, without following the due process mandated under Section 11(1), and in violation of the provisions of Section 15 of the Act.

Senior counsel P. Sri Raghu Ram argued that the Section 11(1) notifications were neither traceable online nor available in the official gazette, depriving landowners of the opportunity to submit objections ahead of the hearing scheduled for November 19, 2025. He submitted that the notices contained only some names and did not include all affected individuals.

After examining the records and notifications, Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar observed, prima facie, that the entire notification required scrutiny and that the notices dated September 18 and October 1, 2025, were apparently not served on all affected parties, preventing them from raising objections. The judge noted that the matter required further examination and therefore granted an interim stay on the notices.

The court also issued notices to the Hyderabad district collector, the GHMC commissioner, the special collector for land acquisition, the deputy commissioner of Jubilee Hills and others, directing them to respond to the allegations on November 24.