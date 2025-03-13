 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana HC Stays Go on DCMS Appointments

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 12:30 AM IST

Justice Kaja Sarath directs reinstatement of former DCMS boards as person-in-charge committees

Telangana HC Stays Go on DCMS Appointments
x
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Justice Kaja Sarath of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to continue or appoint the erstwhile board of directors/managing committees of the District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMSs) in the respective erstwhile combined districts, except Khammam, as the person-in-charge committees of the societies.

The court also issued interim orders suspending GO 75 of the agriculture and cooperation department, dated February 14, through which the principal secretary of the department had appointed the additional collector (revenue) of each district as the person-in-charge committee for the respective DCMSs for six months or until further government orders.

Justice Sarath further suspended the subsequent orders issued by the commissioner of cooperation and registrar of societies, which had

implemented these appointments. The order came in response to eight petitions filed by outgoing DCMS committees from eight erstwhile districts, challenging the government order and its consequential directives. Their tenure had ended on February 28 and they sought to continue as the person-in-charge committees.

Senior counsel R. Hemendranath Reddy, representing the petitioners, argued that the department had acted with bias by granting an extension to the outgoing committees of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACSs), district Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) and the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TGCAB), whose tenure also ended on February 28, while arbitrarily denying the same benefit to the elected board of directors of the DCMSs.

He further pointed out that DCMS membership comprises PACSs, making the government's decision discriminatory. Considering these arguments, the court issued interim suspension orders on the government’s order.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Justice Kaja Sarath Telangana High Court district cooperative marketing societies (DCMS) 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X