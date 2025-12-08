 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana HC Stays CAT’s Order Allocating Amrapalli to Telangana Cadre

Telangana
8 Dec 2025 5:43 PM IST

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) earlier issued orders allocating Amrapali to the Andhra Pradesh cadre and asked her to report immediately from Telangana

Telangana HC Stays CAT’s Order Allocating Amrapalli to Telangana Cadre
x
IAS officer Amrapalli (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has issued a stay on the directions issued by Central Administration Tribunal (CAT) allocating the candidature of IAS officer Amrapalli to Telangana. The IAS officer is now posted in Andhra Pradesh.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IAS officer Amrapalli Telangana High Court Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) department of personnel and training (dopt) Interim stay issued 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X