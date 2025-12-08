Telangana HC Stays CAT’s Order Allocating Amrapalli to Telangana Cadre
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) earlier issued orders allocating Amrapali to the Andhra Pradesh cadre and asked her to report immediately from Telangana
Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has issued a stay on the directions issued by Central Administration Tribunal (CAT) allocating the candidature of IAS officer Amrapalli to Telangana. The IAS officer is now posted in Andhra Pradesh.
The court has asked her to file a counter on the issue and posted the matter for six weeks. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) earlier issued orders allocating Amrapali to the Andhra Pradesh cadre and asked her to report immediately from Telangana.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story