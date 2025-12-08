 Top
Telangana HC Stays CAT’s Order Allocating Amrapali to Telangana Cadre

Telangana
8 Dec 2025 5:43 PM IST

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) earlier issued orders allocating Amrapali to the Andhra Pradesh cadre and asked her to report immediately from Telangana

IAS officer Amrapalli (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a stay on the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that allocated IAS officer Amrapali to the Telangana cadre. She is currently serving in Andhra Pradesh.

The court has directed her to file a counter-affidavit on the matter and posted the case for hearing after six weeks. Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued orders allocating Amrapali to the Andhra Pradesh cadre and instructed her to report there immediately from Telangana.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IAS officer Amrapalli Telangana High Court Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) department of personnel and training (dopt) Interim stay issued 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

