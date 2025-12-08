Telangana HC Stays CAT’s Order Allocating Amrapali to Telangana Cadre

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a stay on the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that allocated IAS officer Amrapali to the Telangana cadre. She is currently serving in Andhra Pradesh.

The court has directed her to file a counter-affidavit on the matter and posted the case for hearing after six weeks. Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued orders allocating Amrapali to the Andhra Pradesh cadre and instructed her to report there immediately from Telangana.