Telangana HC status quo on premier land at Guttala Begumpet

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court issued status quo orders over land admeasuring 52 acres in Survey No. 63 of Guttala Begumpet behind Marri Chenna Reddy HRD Institute here.

The bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara directed the parties concerned to not change the status of the property and specifically directed them to maintain status quo as it prevails today.

The land came to the limelight when, in 2022, Amoy Kumar, the then collector of Rangareddy district, had issued proceedings for denotification of the land and addressed a communication to the registration authorities to allow registrations over the land. The government had been claiming ownership of land but, under the BRS regime, the collector had issued a memo that eventually favoured one of the private claimants.

A real estate firm which gained notoriety for grabbing government and disputed land using its proximity with then leadership was behind the deal, according to sources.

Aggrieved by the collector’s orders, rival claimant Bukthiyar Khan Raunaq Khan, the legal heirs of the Paigah family had approached the High Court and obtained an order cancelling the collector's memo. The present appeal was filed by the legal heir of the ‘muntakhab’ holders, challenging the single judge’s orders.

Pogulakonda Pratap, A. Venkatesh and L. Ravichander, counsels for legal heirs of Paigah Vikar ul Umra, brought to the notice of the division bench that efforts were being made to alienate land to several third parties. They argued that interim orders on the single judge orders would lead to further complications, in the dispute that has remained unresolved for more than five decades.

Considering the contentions of counsels, the division bench ordered status quo.