Telangana: HC Slams SI for Registering Criminal Case with Conceit

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court lambasted the adamant attitude of Hyderabad city police, who had registered a cheating case against a 24-year-old student for riding a two-wheeler without a number plate. The police had no explanation about the FIR registered against the student, whose vehicle was also seized.

The court was hearing a quash petition filed by the victim Vasunder Chary, who had no clue about cheating the Charminar sub-inspector, on whose complaint the case was registered.

Justice K. Sujana faulted the sub-inspector and questioned what he intended to do with misuse of powers for personal conceit.

The SI in his complaint stated that when he along with his staff were checking vehicles at Gulzar Houz crosroads, they stopped the two-wheeler of the student as it had no number plate. On questioning, he gave vague replies which led to seizing the vehicle and the FIR, the SI said.

Baglekar Akash Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, said that to attract charges under Section 420 of IPC, the accused has to cheat and dishonestly induce the victim to deliver any property to any person or make, alter or destroy any part of valuable property. In the present case, it was nowhere mentioned that the vehicle belonged to the SI or that the police official had been cheated just by the student travelling without a number plate.

D. Arun Kumar, additional public prosecutor, appearing on behalf of the state and the police officer, argued that trial should be continued and opposed quashing of FIR.

The court made it clear that the incident did not come under the purview of Section 420 of IPC and observed that if the petitioner drove the vehicle without a number plate, the police have to impose fine against the petitioner as per the rules or register the case.