Telangana HC Slams HMDA Over Plot Delay

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has warned former HMDA commissioner Aravind Kumar and former land acquisition officer N. Prasunamba to be ready to undergo two weeks of simple imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for contempt of court. The court had directed them to execute a conveyance deed for a plot at Uppal Bagayat, as part of a land acquisition settlement. The court has given them three months to comply with the order or face contempt proceedings.

In February 2023, the High Court ordered HMDA to register Plot No.181, measuring 666.67 square yards, in favour of S. Ram Reddy, whose land had been acquired, based on an allotment made on October 31, 2016. The court had also directed the relaxation of registration conditions under the scheme and asked the HMDA to submit a status report within four weeks. As the order was not complied with, a contempt petition was filed.