Telangana HC Sets Dec 22 for Final Hearing on Group-1 Mains Appeals

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has fixed December 22 as the date for the final hearing in the appeals filed by Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and others against a single judge's order that had set aside the results and rank list of the Group-1 Mains examinations held in October last year.

The notification was issued on 19.02.2024 for 563 Group-I posts. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 9, 2024, and the Mains from October 21-27. The merit list was released on March 30 this year. A single judge bench of the Telangana High Court set aside the merit list, and ordered the commission to re-evaluate answer scripts or hold a fresh exam.



Consequently, the final selection list for 562 out of 563 vacancies was released on September 24, 2025.



In the appeals filed by TGPSC and successful candidates, the division bench, through the interim order dated 24.09.2025, stayed the operative part of the single judge`s orders and made it clear that any appointment made in the meantime shall be subject to the outcome of the appeals before it. Meanwhile, the government issued appointment letters to the successful candidates.



The petitioners before the single judge who were aggrieved with the selection process requested the court to conclude the hearing in the appeals as early as possible. On Tuesday, a request for adjournment was made by Advocate-General Sudershan Reddy representing the TGPSC and counsels appearing for appellants .



The division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, clarified that no further written submissions would be accepted and scheduled the next hearing for December 22. The court emphasised the urgency of the matter, recalling previous directions for timely submissions, and expressed the expectation that all parties would be prepared. The court also indicated that the hearing might take two to three days and has now scheduled the next date for December 22.