Telangana HC Sets Deadline for BCI on Law College Admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday took on record an undertaking of the Bar Council of India (BCI) that it would ensure listing of all eligible colleges to make admissions to law courses in the state by August 4.

The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar is hearing a PIL filed by A. Bhasker Reddy. The petitioner complained about the delay in the process of admission to LLB and LLM courses in Telangana.

Earlier, senior counsel L. Ravichander appearing for the BCI said the regulatory mechanisms put into action by the BCI were a work in progress. He said this caused certain delays and they were not wanton.

Amicus senior counsel P. Sri Raghu Ram pointed out that unjustified delay in action was a facet of arbitrariness, referring to principles of administrative law and such delays could have cascading effect.

The panel recorded the undertaking of the BCI and adjourned the matter to August 12 by which time the court hoped the immediate issue in the PIL would be addressed.