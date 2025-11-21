Telangana HC Sends Notice to OU Registrar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a Form-1 notice to the registrar of Osmania University for appearance in a contempt case in regarding to the university`s decision to cancel the autonomous status and de-affiliation of Hindi Mahavidyalaya at Nallakunta, which is running from 1961.

The university suspected that the institution had passed 49 failed students belonging to the 2019-22 batch, and issued the impugned proceedings revoking the autonomous status as well as cancelling the memorandum of marks and provisional certificates issued to the 49 students. The Hindi Mahavidyalaya was directed not to conduct new admissions for 2025-26.

The Hindi Mahavidyalaya approached the High Court which in June directed the university to first hear the contentions and objections of the institution and take a decision within 10 days. The university, without considering the contentions of the Mahavidyalaya, continued to stand by its decision to cancel the autonomous status.

S. Lakshmikanth, counsel for the Mahavidyalaya, informed the court that the university took the decision unilaterally. Considering tht around 800 students study at the Mahavidyalaya, the High Court, once again on July 8, directed the university to hear the contentions and explanations of the institution. With no response from the university, a contempt case was filed by the Hindi Mahavidyalaya.