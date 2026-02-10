Telangana HC Seeks State’s Response on Illegal Immigrants, Impleads Centre

HYDERABAD: Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court granted three weeks to the state government to respond in a petition relating to the presence of illegal immigrants in Telangana, specifically Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya. The judge also said that the Centre was required to be the necessary party to the case.

In an earlier petition, Karuna Sagar, advocate and social activist, had moved the High Court complaining that the police had illegally refused permission for the conduct of a meeting to make public the aware of the presence of illegal immigrants in Hyderabad, particularly in the Balapur area. In response, the local police had submitted a written counter to the court stating that one of the reasons for non-grant of permission was that about 7,000 such illegal immigrants were residing in the area and that it could be politically sensitive to have the meeting in the area.

Based on the material, Karuna Sagar filed a representation to the city police commissioner and the Director General of Police asking them to take necessary action against such illegal immigrants. When no action was taken, he filed the present petition.

Senior counsel L. Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that multiple welfare schemes meant for the residents of the city would be siphoned off by illegal immigrants. He also pointed out that illegal immigration was a form of aggression, and it was the duty of the government to ensure that there was not a single illegal immigrant within the sovereign state. Justice Venugopal said that in a matter of this kind, the Central government be made a party.

Ravichander then pointed out that it was the admission of the state government that there were over 7,000 illegal immigrants, and therefore the onus of taking action on the recognised group of immigrants lay with the state. He said that the state had failed not only in ensuring that the illegal immigrants are deported but also strangely the state government chose to be silent with the representation made by the petitioner.

Telangana Police To Adopt Prajwala's Sop For Sex Trafficking Rescues, HC Told

HYDERABAD: The state police informed the Telangana High Court that it would follow a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) drawn up by an NGO while effecting the rescue of victims of sex trafficking. A bench of Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda granted time to the state government till February 24 to file an affidavit and, if necessary, formulate changes to the draft SOP.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Prajwala, an NGO, seeking directions to various authorities to issue appropriate directions and guidelines while dealing with applications seeking custody of victims of sex traffic who had been shifted to protection homes. The petition also sought a direction to ensure that individuals who were identified as organisers and traffickers should not be treated as victims in subsequent operations.

The perpetrators should not be sent to protective homes or admitted into institutions meant for victims, Prajwala contended. Deepak Misra, counsel for the NGO, had earlier placed before the court the draft SOP. The draft pointed out various ‘tell-tale’ signs by which victims could be differentiated from perpetrators.

Senior counsel L. Ravichander argued that it was necessary to differentiate the two, failing which all rehabilitation counselling of victims would fail as they would be exposed to the influence of the perpetrators.

HC Seeks State’s Stand On New Media Accreditation Rules, Refuses Interim Stay

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit its stand within three weeks in a petition challenging GO Ms. No. 252 issued by the general administration (information and public relations) department, dated December 22, 2025, which notified the Telangana Media Accreditation Rules.

The court specifically directed G. Veeraswamy, government counsel for the department, to meet the deadline as the matter related the media and freedom of speech and adjourned the hearing to March 12.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was not inclined to stay the operation of the new Rules, stating that it could not do so without hearing the concerned parties. The GO has introduced new accreditation rules for journalists, creating distinct categories for reporters and desk staff.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Hitech Print and Electronic Media Association represented by its president Mohammed Shafitiddin, seeking a mandamus declaring the GO and several provisions were unconstitutional. The challenge was directed particularly against Clauses 3(1)(c), 3(2) and 3(3) relating to eligibility criteria for committee members, Clause 5 dealing with eligibility of daily newspapers, and Schedules A, B and C prescribing accreditation entitlements for print, electronic and digital media.