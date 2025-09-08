Telangana HC Seeks Report on Spy Camera Misuse

Hyderabad: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to file a report within two weeks on preventive measures against the misuse of spy cameras. The order came on a writ petition filed by Heavens Home Society (HHS), represented by its founder-president G. Varalakshmi.

The court directed the principal secretary (home), the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the additional DGP (women safety wing) to examine the representation submitted by HHS on July 10 and inform the court of steps taken in compliance with a circular memo issued on March 29, 2025.

The circular instructed police units to identify dealers selling spy cameras and ensure the display of cautionary stickers warning against illegal use. It also cited Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act, which prescribes up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs.2 lakh for capturing or transmitting private images without consent.

The petitioner alleged that despite the representation, no effective action had been taken. Referring to media reports of spy cameras found in girls’ hostels, malls, hotels, bathrooms and changing rooms, the plea said the inaction of authorities was illegal, arbitrary and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The court, terming the issue “sensitive in nature,” posted the matter to September 22 for the government’s compliance report.

The petition also noted criminal cases registered across the state after women were secretly filmed in private spaces, traumatising victims and sparking protests in several colleges, including CMR College (Medak) and the Government Polytechnic College (Mahbubnagar). Female students had staged demonstrations over hidden cameras on campus, leading to FIRs being filed.

The petitioner further argued that hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and lodges fall under the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013. Under Section 4(1) of the Act, managements are required to submit signed declarations every six months to jurisdictional police stations, confirming that all rooms, toilets, washrooms and private spaces were manually checked or scanned with spy camera detectors. Section 5 empowers local inspectors to enter establishments without notice and verify public safety measures, with violations to be reported to the ACP or sub-divisional police officer.

Despite these measures, the petitioner said, no substantial ground-level enforcement had taken place in recent months.