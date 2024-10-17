Telangana HC Seeks Report on Facilities in State Hospitals

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and director of public health and family welfare to appraise it of the basic facilities that are available in the government hospitals.

The court also sought details of the consultation rooms, number of dialysis units, beds in HDUs, ICUs, SNCUs and NICUs, the nber fo registration counters, drug dispenser counters and ratio of nurses to patients.

These apart, details regarding equipment like CT scan and X Ray, telephone connections, blood bank and grievance mechanism in government hospitals were to be submitted by the to the court by October 23.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, issued these orders while dealing with a PIL alleging government inaction in filling up medical and para-medical staff vacancies in state-run hospitals and strengthening infrastructure.

The PIL was filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, president of the NGO Help the People Charitable Trust. It said that the number of doctors and nurses and infrastructure facilities were inadequate to serve the poor who throng the hospitals.