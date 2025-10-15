Telangana HC Seeks Government Response on Formation of PTAs in Schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to explain its stand on the formation of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in all schools across the state, as mandated under the Telangana Education Act, 1982. The direction came in a public interest litigation filed by Uppu Mallikarjun Patil, seeking implementation of Section 30 of the Act and relevant government orders.

The petitioner contended that several government, aided, and private educational institutions had failed to constitute PTAs as required by law and that the authorities had not taken steps to enforce compliance. He argued that the non-constitution of PTAs was violative of the Telangana Education Act and GO Ms No. 246 of the education department, dated October 17, 1987.

The court granted time to special government pleader S. Rahul Reddy to obtain instructions from the authorities and posted the matter after six weeks.