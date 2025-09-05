Telangana HC Seeks Government Reply on Excess Traffic Fines

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to explain allegations that the Hyderabad traffic police have been imposing fines beyond the limits prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by a private employee who questioned a challan of Rs.1,200 imposed on his two-wheeler for the offence of “triple riding.” The petitioner contended that as per Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the penalty for such an offence ranges between Rs.100 and Rs.300, and any higher amount is contrary to law.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the traffic police were concentrating only on issuing and collecting challans rather than managing traffic and ensuring public safety. He alleged that the police were imposing illegal fines amounting to thousands of rupees.

The court directed the government to respond to why fines in excess of statutory provisions were being levied. Government counsel was granted one week’s time to file a counter and place on record the state’s stand. The judge observed that the issue raised involved the fundamental question of whether traffic penalties can legally exceed statutory limits.

HC warns bizman for courtroom misconduct

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Thursday cautioned an elderly businessman for alleged misconduct during court proceedings. The petitioner, who was representing himself in a civil matter, displayed aggressive behaviour and spoke in a threatening tone, demanding immediate orders from the judge.

Despite the disruption, the judge refrained from imposing a penalty, taking into account the petitioner’s advanced age. The businessman, a resident of Amberpet, had approached the High Court challenging an order passed earlier by the Ranga Reddy district court.

HC notice to govt on maternity leave cap

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to respond to a petition challenging the restriction on maternity leave for women employees with more than two surviving children.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin issued notice in a writ petition filed by G. Swetha, a school assistant at Zilla Parishad High School, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Saroornagar, Ranga Reddy district. She challenged GO Ms. No. 152, dated May 4, 2010, issued by the then undivided Andhra Pradesh government, which permitted 180 days of maternity leave but limited the benefit to women employees with up to two surviving children.

The petitioner argued that the restriction was discriminatory and against the interests of both the mother and the newborn child. She sought a direction to the principal secretary, the school education department, to consider her representation dated June 21, 2025, requesting maternity leave for her third child.

It was submitted that the Andhra Pradesh government had amended its policy through GO Ms. No. 21, dated May 5, 2025, removing the two-child cap, and that the Telangana government should adopt the same measure. The court adjourned the matter to September 16, directing government counsel S. Suman to file a counter affidavit.