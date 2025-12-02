Telangana HC Seeks Congress MLAs’ Reply on Beverly Hills Pleas

HYDERABAD: In a PIL filed by Congress legislators against permissions granted by the GHMC to construct a 47-floor project called Beverly Hills allegedly on government land in Survey No. 27 of Khajaguda, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the petitioner MLAs Anirudh Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Murali Nayak Bukya and Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy to respond to the implead petitions filed by some flat-owners.

The court directed them to file their objections to including the flat-owners as respondents to the PIL. A few flat-owners filed petitions seeking to implead them as parties in the PIL to submit their contention.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the MLAs objected to the request of the flat-owners and he brought to the notice of the court that the authorities concerned had not filed the counters so far in the PIL.

The PIL filed by Congress MLAs accused revenue and municipal officials of colluding with private builders to illegally transfer and permit construction on 27.18 acres of poramboke land classified as government land since the 1950s.

According to the petition, land was recorded as government land in the Khasra Pahani and Sethwar of 1954-58. Based on a rectification order issued by the district revenue officer in 1995, the land was shown in the names of private individuals. They alleged that the high-rise construction encroached upon the full tank level (FTL) of the Khajaguda lake and that complaints lodged with the HYDRAA yielded no action, compelling them to approach the court in the interest of safeguarding government land and natural resources.