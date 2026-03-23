Telangana HC Seeks Action on Govt Handloom Order

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed state authorities to consider the grievances of handloom weavers over non-implementation of a government order mandating procurement from cooperative societies. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Veeranjaneya Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society based in Warangal challenging the failure of authorities to implement the government order issued on March 11, 2024, which requires government departments to procure handloom products through the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO). The petitioners contended that despite the policy aimed at ensuring continuous employment and livelihood protection for handloom workers, several departments were not adhering to the mandate, resulting in severe financial distress for weavers. Taking note of the submissions and the absence of a decision on the representation submitted by the petitioners, the judge directed the respondent authorities to examine the grievances in light of the said Government Order.

Sharjah decree valid: HC

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court upheld execution of a foreign decree passed by the Federal Court of Sharjah for attachment of properties, ruling that such judgments are enforceable in India if they meet the requirements under the Code of Civil Procedure. The panel, comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar dismissed a civil revision petition filed by Naralasetty Pavan Chandra Nagoor, the judgment-debtor, challenging the attachment of his properties. The dispute arose from a business transaction in Sharjah, where the foreign court directed the petitioner to pay over AED 9.7 lakh after finding diversion of company funds based on an expert report. Rejecting the objections of petitioner on grounds of lack of jurisdiction, ex parte nature of the decree, and violation of natural justice, the panel held that the UAE is a notified reciprocating territory under Section 44A CPC. It further observed that an ex parte decree can still be enforced if it is passed on merits. Finding no violation of the provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure, the panel held the foreign decree to be conclusive and executable in India, and upheld the trial court’s order allowing execution proceedings.

Hanuman Yatra in Nirmal cleared