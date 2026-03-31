Telangana HC Rules Administrative Needs Supersede Employee Preference in Police Cadre Allotment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the state government’s power to prioritise administrative requirements over individual employee preferences in matters of cadre allotment. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was dealing with an appeal filed by 13 assistant reserve sub-inspectors (ARSIs) of the TG Special Police Battalions (TGSPB).

The petitioners challenged GO No. 33 of the home department, dated May 15, 2023, which approved the proposal of the Director General of Police (DGP) that allotment of personnel in the TGSPB to newly-organised local cadres be made with reference to the territorial location of the battalion in which they were serving, having regard to administrative exigencies.

The petitioners also challenged the consequential allotment orders of them and sought a direction to the government to allot them to Contiguous Zonal Cadre-II (CZC-II) in accordance with the options exercised by them. A single judge earlier rejected their request.

The appellants began their service as constables in 1995 in the 10th Battalion at Beechupally in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, and were shifted in 2018 to different battalions to avail promotional opportunities. After the Presidential Order of 2018 led to the reorganisation of the police force into CZCs, they opted to be placed in CZC-II, which included their native region. However, they were ultimately allotted to CZC-I since they were serving in battalions falling within that zone

After examining their appeal, the court emphasised that while employee preference was a relevant consideration, it could not override broader administrative concerns. It observed that maintaining balanced and efficient operational units was crucial, particularly in disciplined forces like the Special Police.

The bench noted a clear distinction between the process of organising local cadres and the subsequent allotment of personnel. It held that the time limit prescribed under the Presidential Order applied only to the formation of cadres and not to the allocation of employees. Since the state had completed the cadre organisation within the stipulated period, the subsequent allotment exercise could not be faulted on that ground.

Million March Cases: High Court Directs Govt and Police to File Counters on BRS Leaders' Pleas

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government and police to file their counters in petitions filed by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former ministers K.T. Rama Rao T. Harish Rao in cases registered against them during the Million March protest in March 2011.

They had approached the High Court seeking quashing of criminal cases registered against them in connection with the protest during the Telangana statehood movement. The court instructed the authorities to submit their contentions and adjourned the matter to April 9 for further hearing.