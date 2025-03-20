Telangana HC ridicules HYDRAA double standards

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday lashed out at HYDRAA for its alleged arbitrary standards in selecting some sections of areas to perform its duties like demolishing structures in the name of protection of government lands and lakes.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy stated that the demolitions being executed by HYDRAA appeared biased and picky in choosing small dwelling units, in which middle class families reside. Moreover, it seemed that the HYDRAA authorities were keen on garnering publicity for themselves by constantly appearing before the media, the court remarked.

Pointing out that there were no demolitions in posh localities, even if some constructions were illegal and in the full tank level of lakes, Justice Bhaskar Reddy wanted to know if there were any special provisions and rules that refrained HYDRAA from taking action against illegal constructions by influential people.

When HYDRAA was taking action on residences of poor dwellers, why not have similar rules for houses in Durgam Cheruvu, Gachibowli and other such areas, where there were constructions in FTL and government lands.

The court dared HYDRAA officials to take action against politicians and influential persons who have encroached roads and parks and had constructed structures in government lands and FTL, buffer zones, instead of posing before the media after demolishing houses of poor and middle class families.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by one Fatima and others, who challenged the notices issued by the tahasildar of Rajendranagar regarding a land admeasuring around six acres in Survey No. 329 and its parts. Based on the recommendation of the Waqf Board, the tahsildar issued notices claiming the land.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that if there were any such objections, then the Waqf Board could issue notices under the Waqf Act. The tahsildar has no right to issue notices, counsel said.

Government counsel submitted that the tahsildar was taking action based on the PIL filed before the High Court in relation to encroachments at Mir Alam Tank.

The judge called for a survey over the land and said action can be taken if the land belonged to the government. The court also said that action can be initiated under WALTA Act and other legislation.

The court observed that the then Nizam government had brought several strict rules and Acts to safeguard water bodies compared to the present Acts. The court also observed that the intention of establishing HYDRAA was good but it is not working to the expected levels and moreover in a manner that is unfair and partisan.