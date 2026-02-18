Telangana HC Revokes Stay on Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Polls

Hyderabad: The Division Bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday revoked its earlier order restraining the conduct and declaration of results for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

The bench of Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar was hearing a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal detention of Akula Yadagiri, a BRS councillor elected from Ward No. 19 of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality in Rangareddy district.

Earlier, acting on apprehensions that Yadagiri had been confined to prevent him from contesting and voting in the municipal elections, the court had directed the station house officer, Ibrahimpatnam Police Station, to produce him and restrained the returning officer from proceeding with the election process.

On Wednesday, Yadagiri was produced before the court. He stated that he had been taken to a party camp on February 13 and alleged that he was subjected to undue influence and pressure not to contest for the chairman’s post.

Senior Counsel L. Ravichander appearing for the proposed implead petition argued that since the alleged detenue is now produced before the court, no purpose would be served in keeping the writ pending and the direction to not to proceed with the elections or declare the results of the elections would have far reaching consequences.

Senior Counsel C. Raghu appearing for the unofficial respondents while denying the adverse allegation contended that by the time the direction of the Court was communicated, election to the post of chairman is already concluded and it is only vice chairman who is not elected yet. The panel refusing the enter into the merits of the elections revoked its earlier order and disposed of the writ petition. It was made clear that the alleged detenue would be set free, without any influence or interreference from any authority or person. “Elections should be meant for the public, not for such unfair politics,” observed the Telangana High Court.

The bench declined to enter into the merits of the election process and held that issues relating to transparency and alleged undue influence fall outside the scope of habeas corpus proceedings. It revoked the interim order and disposed of the writ petition.

The court directed that Yadagiri be set at liberty without interference or pressure from any authority or private party and instructed that his mobile phone be returned to him immediately. It also observed that any grievance regarding the conduct of the election must be pursued before the appropriate forum.