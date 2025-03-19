 Top
Telangana HC Reserves Order on KTR’s Plea to Quash Medigadda FIR

Vujjini Vamshidhar
19 March 2025 9:47 AM IST

BRS leader KT Rama Rao seeks dismissal of case over drone use at barrage

The Telangana High Court reserved its order on K.T. Rama Rao’s plea to quash an FIR for allegedly using a drone without permission at Medigadda barrage.

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in the petition filed by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and former legislators Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Balka Suman, seeking quashing of proceedings in FIR at the Mahadevpur police station for visiting the Medigadda barrage on July 26, 2024, and taking pictures using a drone without permission.

Justice K. Lakshman heard the submissions of public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao, who argued that as per Section 2(8) of the Official Secret Act, Medigadda fell under the prohibited area and the contentions of T.V. Ramana Rao, counsel for Rama Rao, who submitted that the offence could be attributed to his client.


