Telangana HC Relief to Smita Sabharwal in Ghosh Report on KLIS

Hyderabad: In a relief to senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed that no action be taken against her on the basis of the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry report on alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme during the BRS regime.

Sabharwal, who served as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, has filed a writ petition challenging the Commission’s July 31, 2025 report, which termed her “irresponsible” in discharging duties connected to the project. She contended that she was not part of the decision-making process and only performed routine functions, but the Commission cited her site visits, reviews, and reports to the then Chief Minister, supported by photographs. It also held that she had accorded administrative sanctions without placing files before the Cabinet and recommended action for violating business rules.

In her plea, Sabharwal argued that the Commission failed to serve notices under Sections 8-B and 8-C of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, thereby denying her an opportunity to defend herself.