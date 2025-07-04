Telangana HC Rejects Malla Reddy Plea

Hyderabad: The Division Bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeals filed by the Malla Reddy Group of Colleges, which had alleged that the state government discriminated against them in granting approval for additional engineering seats in certain specialisations. The colleges contended that their request for seat enhancement was denied due to political reasons and alleged bias against institutions managed by Malla Reddy and his family members.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy submitted that the government had considered all relevant factors, including regional requirements, before deciding on the enhancement of intake. He argued that a single judge had already examined these aspects and rejected similar requests from several colleges seeking additional intake in specialisations such as Computer Science Engineering (CSE). The Division Bench found no arbitrariness or irrationality in the government's decision and accordingly dismissed the appeals.