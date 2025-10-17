TG HC Junks BRS Plea on Bogus Votes in JH

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday disposed of a writ petition filed by Maganti Sunitha, contesting candidate in by elections of Jubilee Hills assembly constituency from the BRS, and minister K.T. Rama Rao alleged that nearly 12,000 bogus votes were added in the latest electoral voters list of Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

The petitioners sought directions to the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, to update the voters list before conducting elections.

Senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that bulk and unverified additions were made in certain polling booths, amounting to nearly 12,000 illegal voters.

He told the Bench that representations were made by the petitioners to the Election Commission of India on October 13 and 14, 2025, seeking action to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. He also referred to a Supreme Court order issued on August 14, 2025, regarding the Bihar Assembly elections, directing the Election Commission to carry out necessary corrections to the voters list till the last date for filing nominations.

Avinash Desai, senior counsel appearing for the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, denied the allegations, stating that the final electoral roll had been published on September 30, 2025, and that only about 8,000 new voters were added this year, including 2,200 who had attained the age of 18 years. He clarified that revision of electoral rolls is a continuous process and the petitioners were unduly running to the court, without waiting.

After hearing both sides, the HIgh Court disposed of the writ petition, observing that no specific directions were required as the process of updating the electoral roll continues until the last date of nomination.