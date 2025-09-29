Telangana HC Refuses To Stay Cine Workers’ Society Elections

Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court reserved orders in an application seeking to stay the general body meeting of the Telugu Cine Workers Cooperative Housing Society. The society is of all the 24 crafts that go into the making of cinema. The writ petition is filed by J. Ravindranath Tagore and two others, inter alia, seeking appropriate action against the managing committee of the society and a stay of the general body meeting. Senior counsel Y.S. Murthy, arguing for the petitioner, pointed out that a show cause notice has been issued to the present managing committee for supersession, and therefore, the said committee should not be permitted to conduct the meeting. It is the case of the managing committee that there is no order of supersession and therefore, the existing committee cannot be stopped from carrying out its legitimate functions. It is also contended by the petitioner that only a special officer can conduct the meeting in view of the show cause notice issued. Arguing contra, Senior Counsel Hemendranath Reddy pointed out that the ongoing general body meeting cannot be stalled on the ground that a show cause notice is issued to the managing committee. As long as they are in power, they are entitled to carry out all the actions that they are normally entitled to carry out.

2. D-Mart moves HC for land classification Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ plea filed by Avenue Supermarts Limited (D-Mart) seeking directions to classify its property at Isnapur village as multipurpose use land and to grant commercial building permissions. The judge is hearing a writ plea filed by the petitioner, contending that the property was purchased through a public auction at which time the land was declared to be of multipurpose use under a government order. It was contended that there is no requirement to seek a fresh conversion of land use, yet the authorities failed to consider the request, thereby stalling the proposed commercial development. The judge directed the standing counsel for HMDA to get instructions and posted the matter. 3. HC quashes demand notices of mines dept Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court struck down demand notices issued by the mines and geology department against several companies and individuals accused of illegal gravel quarrying. The judge was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by Arjun Constructions and others, challenging the action of the assistant director of mines and geology in imposing penalties up to ten times the normal fee. The petitioners contended that the penalties were levied without properly considering their replies or documents. In some cases, notices were issued without furnishing inspection or survey reports, and in others, there was no proof that the show cause notices were even delivered. The judge held that the assistant director did have the authority to issue such notices. However, the official must follow due procedure and afford a fair hearing. The judge rejected the explanation of certain petitioners that they could not respond due to viral fever but found that the assistant director failed to comply with the procedure mandated by law. Accordingly, the judge quashed the demand notices and remanded matters to the department with directions to supply the relevant documents, hear the petitioners, and pass fresh reasoned orders. The petitioners were directed to submit a written request to the Assistant Director for copies of all documents relied upon, including survey reports and connected material.



