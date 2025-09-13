Telangana HC Refuses To Restrain HYDRAA's Eviction Orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court was not inclined to restrain HYDRAA from exercising its duties over the Rs 100- crore worth open space measuring 2,000 square yards situated in Road No. 1, Jubilee Hills, which was claimed as the space for public amenities according to the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by P. Satyanarayana contesting HYDRAA Order No. 1393/COMM/HYDRAA dated August 19, 2025, for evicting him from the said land. He alleges the order is illegal, arbitrary, and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. He seeks that the order be set aside and either his possession restored or that he be permitted entry until lawful eviction by GHMC.

Earlier, the High Court as well as the Supreme Court dismissed his pleas challenging the eviction notices. Later, HYDRAA issued final orders of eviction and already evicted him from the property.

The petitioner claims that the land is private property and the present executive body of the Jubilee Hills Housing Society deliberately has been creating disputes over the land. He challenged HYDRAA`s involvement in the private land.

Kowutturi Pavan Kumar, the counsel representing HYDRAA, argued that the land was allocated for the public amenities and as the enforcing authority, with the request of the GHMC, HYDRAA officials are exercising their duty. GHMC counsel submitted that the petitioner deliberately not made the GHMC as respondent and submitted that already he was evicted from the land. The court directed HYDRAA and Jubilee Hills Housing Cooperative society to file its counter within one week.