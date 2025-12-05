Telangana HC Refuses To Postpone APP Exam

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the schedule of the assistant public prosecutor (APP) examination, turning down a plea by a group of practicing lawyers seeking postponement of the test on the ground that it coincided with the gram panchayat elections. The petitioners contended that the APP exam, slated on December 14, would prevent them from exercising their right to vote in the sarpanch elections scheduled the same day.

The matter came up before the bench comprising Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao. The bench declined to grant any interim relief or stay the conduct of the examination, observing that the court could not lightly interfere with recruitment timelines set in motion. The bench noted that issues relating to scheduling and logistical adjustments fell within the administrative domain of the Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

Directing the petitioners to submit a representation to the Recruitment board, the Court instructed the authorities to duly consider their request in accordance with law and issue an appropriate decision at the earliest.