Telangana HC: Re-examine Appointment of Waqf Official

Hyderabad: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court disposed of a writ petition against the appointment of M.A.K. Mukheed as member of the Telangana Waqf Board and directed the state government to re-examine the appointment and initiate appropriate action. The writ petition was filed by Mushahed Ali, advocate, challenging GO Ms. No. 10 issued in March 2024 by the minorities welfare department, appointing M.A.K. Mukheed as member of the Waqf Board. The petitioner contended that the appointment was without jurisdiction, contrary to law, and in violation of constitutional provisions and did not comply with mandatory statutory procedures. Justice Nanda observed that when the law mandates a particular process to be followed, it must be strictly adhered to. Citing the judgment of the apex court, the judge disposed of the writ petition with a direction to the state government to re-examine the appointment and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

Status quo in plea by panchayat secys

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of the Telangana High Court ordered status quo in a writ plea filed by 74 panchayat secretaries seeking absorption into municipal service following the merger of gram panchayats into municipalities. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by N. Srinivas Reddy and 73 others, challenging a memo dated March 17, issued by the panchayat raj department, and the consequential memo dated May 30, issued by the director of panchayat raj and rural employment. The petitioners contended that as per the GO issued in 2022 (framing the Telangana State Municipal Ministerial Subordinate Service Rules), they were entitled to exercise an option for absorption into municipal service. Senior Counsel C. Raghu appearing for the petitioners argued that the rules specifically permitted panchayat secretaries to opt for absorption, and that the authorities initially acted in furtherance of the order and collected data and initiated steps for absorption. The petitioners contended that the impugned memos abruptly altered course and directed that they be retained within the panchayat raj department, while simultaneously absorbing non-regular and outsourcing employees into municipal service. The petitioners pointed out that some among them had not been paid salaries for months, and that the authorities were threatening to transfer them out of the municipalities to other gram panchayats. The judge ordered that status quo be maintained with respect to the petitioners' service and postings, ordered the respondent authorities to file their response and posted the matter for further hearing.

Villa owners plea on commercial building

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ plea filed by a villa purchaser in the gated community of Dewsville at Machirevula, challenging the construction of a commercial building on land originally earmarked for common amenities. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by S. Rajender Reddy and S. Swathi Reddy, contending that the construction violated layout norms and adversely affected the rights of villa residents. The petitioners also challenged the HMDA and others for not acting upon their representations as illegal and arbitrary. The petitioners contended that the land in question, situated within a residential gated community, was designated for shared amenities and not for private commercial use. They alleged that the unofficial respondents were carrying out construction based on a building permit issued by HMDA in January 2025, which was purportedly granted in violation of statutory norms and the residents’ rights under the Constitution. It is further alleged that the same plot was earlier proposed for residential construction, which was revoked, and is now being used for commercial development, raising concerns over transparency and potential misuse of land reserved for community amenities. The petitioners argued that such construction undermined the intended use and value of the villas, which were marketed with the assurance of access to common amenities. During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel stressed that any deviation in land use in a residential gated community must be strictly scrutinised. Counsel for the respondents submitted that the construction was intended for amenities and had been approved by the competent authority. The government pleader sought time to obtain instructions.

Bail granted in suicide abetment case

Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court granted bail to a 31-year-old private employee arrested in connection with a suicide abetment case. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Vishal Tiwari. According to the prosecution, the complainant alleged that her husband, Rudolph Anthony, died by suicide after the petitioner failed to fulfil a promise of job placement despite having received `4.5 lakh from the couple. The petitioner allegedly issued a forged offer letter and later refused to return the money, which the complainant claimed drove her husband to take the extreme step. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner was falsely implicated and that the ingredients of abetment of suicide were not made out. It was also pointed out that the petitioner was in judicial custody since April 2025, had no prior criminal antecedents, and that the investigation was largely complete. The judge observed that a major portion of the investigation was completed, including the examination of 12 witnesses, and that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was no longer required. The judge accordingly enlarged the petitioner on conditional bail.