Telangana HC Raps TGIC Over Handling of 403 Appeals

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday pulled up the Telangana Information Commission (TGIC) over its handling of an appellant had who filed 403 appeals before it as the second appellate authority.

Justice T. Madhavi Devi was dealing with a petition filed by Vaddam Shyam, challenging the TGIC information commissioner’s notices issued upon him to appear before it on Thursday to deal with his pending cases, but without informing him of the cases which would be heard.

Challenging the same, the petitioner approached the High Court.

When the court inquired with government counsel, he replied that the petitioner had filed 403 applications and some cases were being listed before the appellate authority every day. The court rejected the request of the information commission and directed it to issue fresh notices to the appellant, duly informing which cases are going to be heard.

Harish Moves HC To Quash Cases Against Him

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to respondent authorities in multiple cases involving BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao. Justice K. Lakshman directed the Yadagirigutta police and the executive officer of the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam to respond in a case relating to a "prayaschitta puja" performed by Rao at the temple premises last year.

The puja was reportedly conducted to protest Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's alleged failure to waive crop loans by August 15, 2024, despite swearing to do so in the name of the deity. Rao had performed the ritual with privately arranged priests in front of the eastern rajagopuram, bypassing temple protocol. Following a complaint from temple EO Bhaskar, alleging violation of temple norms and hurt religious sentiments, police registered a case against Rao, MLC Deshpati Srinivas and former MLA Gongidi Sunitha.

Rao moved the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR. The assistant public prosecutor (APP) informed the court that four witness statements had been recorded and investigation was ongoing. The matter was adjourned to October 14.

In a separate case, the court issued notices in a Bachupally police case where complainant G. Chakradhar Goud accused Harish Rao and his followers of issuing threats. That hearing was adjourned to October 8.

In a third matter, related to objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister, the court dismissed Rao’s plea to quash the case filed in Karimnagar, noting that a chargesheet had already been submitted and the petition was not maintainable.