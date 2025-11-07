Telangana HC raps Cyberabad KPHB police over custodial torture FIR delay

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday pulled up the Cyberabad police commissionerate and the KPHB police for not filing their contentions over a period of 18 months on the registration of an FIR against police officers against whom allegations of custodial torture were levelled.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar was dealing with a petition filed by Movva Praneeth, senior manager at a bank in April 2024. Praneeth had alleged that then circle inspector Venkatesh and then sub-inspector Sandeep of the KPHB police had subjected him to custodial torture by using third degree methods and humiliation. According to him, he fell unconscious and was hospitalised. He requested the registration of a case against the police and payment of monetary compensation.

Taking serious note on this issue, the High Court on April 24, 2024, had directed the KPBH police to submit the CCTV footage of the day, when the petitioner was called to the police station and the date when he was detained and subjected to torture. Later, the court considered the facts in the allegations and directed the home department to file counters. However, the department had been asking for adjournments without filing the counter.

Justice Shravan Kumar on Friday expressed displeasure and gave two weeks as a last chance to the police to file their counters.