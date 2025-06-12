Telangana HC Raps CBI Delay In Countering Srilakshmi’s Plea

As one month had expired within the time set by the Supreme Court and the CBI had not filed the counters, the judge criticised the attitude of the CBI and cautioned that the court would summon the DIG of the CBI if this attitude continued. He further gave a last chance to the CBI to file counters by June 19.

During the hearing, senior counsel P. Venugopal, appearing for IAS officer Y. Srilakshmi, objected to the case being heard by Justice K. Lakshman. He cited that the Bench headed by Justice Lakshman had earlier dismissed the quash petition filed by Srilakshmi, seeking to remove her name from the case. Further, senior counsel also requested the court to record his objections in the case proceedings.

Reacting to this, Justice Lakshman refused to record the objection raised by counsel and advised the senior counsel that there are provisions for filing appeals or reviews if any mistake was committed by the court or the Bench. The judge also observed that senior counsels, having such vast experience, can help correct mistakes made by judges like him who have less experience. Justice Lakshman also said that he had not formed any opinion in the petition remanded by the Supreme Court.