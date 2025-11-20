 Top
Telangana HC Quashes Criminal Case Against K.T. Rama Rao

20 Nov 2025 10:24 PM IST

The charges levelled against Rama Rao were that along with other party workers he had organised an event at the Martyrs’ Memorial when the model code of conduct was in vogue.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (DC)

Hyderabad: Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal case registered against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in relation to using drone cameras, during the 2023 Assembly elections. The charges levelled against Rama Rao were that along with other party workers he had organised an event at the Martyrs’ Memorial when the model code of conduct was in vogue. During this event, a drone was used by Rama Rao to cover the event without obtaining permission from the police.

