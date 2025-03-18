Telangana HC Orders Withholding of Salary and Perks of Errant Tahsildar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered withholding of salary and other perks to the tahsildhar of Atmakur mandal in Hanmakonda district for delay in paying compensation to a distressed farmer family, whose head had died by suicide in 2014.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy directed the district collector of Hanamkonda to withhold the salary and other perks payable to the tahsildar, till further orders.

The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by Lakkarusu Lakshmi of Neerukulla village, complaining about the delay in payment of compensation to her family, despite court orders.

The court had earlier directed the tahsildar and other concerned officers to favourably consider the case of Lakshmi, whose husband Mogili had died by suicide unable to bear the losses in farming.

In compliance with the orders of the court, the district collector has issued proceedings in R.C. No. D3/1372/2021, dated February 13, 2025, granting Rs 6 lakh as ex gratia and directed the tahsildar of Athmakur, to withdraw the amount and pay the same to the petitioner; the said amount was remitted to the district treasury.

Prima facie, the court found that the tahsildar was intending to create hardship to the petitioner and hence delaying payment of the compensation.