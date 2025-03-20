Telangana HC orders status quo on tender notification for phase-1 green field radial road

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd and others to maintain status quo on the tender notice issued for construction of green field radial road from ORR interchange at Raviryal to RRR at Amangal.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy issued the orders in a petition filed by over 10 land owners, who challenged the tender notification on the ground that it was issued even before the completion of the land acquisition process.

The state government has initiated the construction of radial roads connecting ORR and RRR. As part of phase-I, the government plans to build a green field radial road from ORR Interchange (Exit 13) at Raviryal to RRR at Amangal via Meerkhanpet. The road will span 41.5 km and it requires 477.38 hectares of land. It passes through 15 villages in Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Kadtal Amangal and Yacharam mandals.

Ch. Ravi Kumar, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the government had issued land acquisition notification, but did not conduct personal hearing with the owners of lands that have been notified. The counsel said that it appeared like the authorities were in the mistaken notion that the land acquisition proceedings have been finalised. Hence, they had issued a tender notification for laying the road in lands that are to be acquired.

Considering the arguments that the land acquisition proceedings have not been completed, the court directed the authorities to maintain status quo and adjourned the matter to April 15.