Telangana HC Orders Status Quo on Demolished Religious Properties in Kodangal

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered authorities to maintain status quo on disputed religious properties that were recently demolished by the Kodangal municipality during a road-widening project. The court was hearing a petition filed by Irshad Ali Khan seeking court’s intervention to restrain the municipal authorities and police in interfering with religious properties.

During the hearing, Aashir Khan submitted that the demolished structures — three graveyards, an ashoorkhana and a dargah —were notified Waqf properties. He argued that the respondents had acted without following the due process of law, thereby violating statutory protections under the Waqf Act and the constitutional rights of minorities.