Telangana HC Orders ‘Status Quo’ in Respect of Azad Oriental Research Institute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued status quo orders against the sealing the Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute building, adjacent to Shahi Masjid at Public Garden. The premises had been sealed by the minorities welfare department.

The High Court directed the government to maintain status quo as it existed and to ensure the safety of the centuries-old books, manuscripts, talapatras and other relics that were in the premises, till the next date of hearing on February 3. The court was dealing with the writ petition filed by Syed Iftekhar Hussaini, who challenged the memo issued on January 23 to use the premises for offering Namaz during the holy month of Ramzan.

The issue was highlighted by Deccan Chronicle in its report, ‘Abul Kalam Oriental Inst. ‘Niaz Khana’ sealed off’ on January 25. The court mentioned the news report, citing how the minority welfare department failed to follow procedure in issuing the memo.

Functioning since 1959, the historical Niaz Khana, located next to the Shahi Masjid, was locked a day after the government issued a memo. The lease executed between the then secretary, AP Waqf Board, represented by the commission, endowment, AP, and the institute in 1959 was cancelled.