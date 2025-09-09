Telangana HC Orders Manual Re-evaluation of TGPSC Group-1 Papers; Results in 8 Weeks

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to manually re-evaluate the Group-1 Mains examination answer scripts and declare results within eight weeks. The court warned that if the commission fails to comply, the entire exam process would be scrapped and fresh examinations ordered.

The TGPSC had notified 563 Group-1 vacancies, but the recruitment was put on hold in April 2025 after petitions alleged irregularities in evaluation. Aspirants pointed to a lack of transparency, including the use of non-Telugu evaluators for Telugu-medium papers and absence of clear guidelines on moderation.

During earlier hearings, the court had restrained the Commission from issuing appointment letters, though it allowed certificate verification to continue.

TGPSC, in its defense, stated that each script was assessed by three examiners under a coding system, and the average of the top two scores was considered. It also argued that mock evaluations and scrutiny checks ensured fairness.

However, petitioners maintained that the process was flawed and sought either manual re-evaluation or a fresh exam.