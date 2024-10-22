Telangana HC Orders ICCCC to Remove Temple Vandalism Links

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the chief executive officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCCC) at New Delhi to remove the objectionable URLs and web links of videos of the desecration of a place of worship in Secunderabad.

The judge directed the Marredpally police inspector to take action on a complaint seeking action against persons and organisations which caused civil disobedience and enmity among the people.

The judge was hearing the petition filed by Rama Rao Immaneni, advocate and resident of West Marredpally, aggrieved by the inaction of the ICCCC in not initiating action to prohibit or restrict access to videos of the incident, which he said was creating a hostile environment against a section of society, leading to law and order issues and communal disharmony.

Rama Rao informed the court that no action had been initiated by the police, though the complaint was forwarded to the Marredpally station house officer for action against the perpetrators. He said the ICCCC had in August provisionally directed the state police to take action against certain organisations including the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, for cyber terrorism and spreading terrorist ideology through websites, but the police had not complied.

The judge agreed with the contention of counsel for the petitioner that despite the complaint of the petitioner, no action was taken by both the authorities and directed the Marredpally police to take action and submit the compliance report.