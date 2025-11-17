Telangana HC Orders Govt to Constitute Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to immediately take steps to constitute consumer disputes redressal commissions in the 23 districts that carved were out after the state’s reorganisation, and submit compliance report by December 22. The court observed that the issue needed “urgent attention.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin issued the directive while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Aakula Sampath Kumar, a law student from Mancherial. The PIL sought the establishment of district consumer commissions in line with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and demanded adequate staffing, financial support, and infrastructure for their effective functioning.

After formation of Telangana, the 10 districts were reorganised with the creation of 23 districts in which no consumer disputes redressal commission exist till today.

The PIL was filed in March. On Monday, the bench noted that despite granting the state time until September 24 to file its counter affidavit, no response had been submitted.

Representing the state, special government counsel Pottigari Sridhar Reddy informed the court that the process of appointing members to the commissions was under active consideration and sought an additional four weeks. Taking note of the submission, the bench said it expected the government to finalise its decision within the extended period and sought a compliance affidavit by the next hearing before adjourning the matter.

In relation to appointment of the president to the Telangana Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, government counsel submitted that the selection committee had made a recommendation and sought one week so that appropriate notification may be issued. The court allowed his request and granted one week time to the government to formally notify the appointment of the commission president.